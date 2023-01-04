Amit Shah to launch BJP Yatra in poll-bound Tripura

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive at Tripura's Agartala on Wednesday evening for tomorrow's Rathyatra to be flagged off at Dharmanagar, North Tripura and Sabroom, South Tripura, simultaneously.

According to the sources, 50,000 BJP workers at both places are expected to be present on the first day.

"This Jana Ashirwad RathYatra will be en route to all the constituencies to touch the workers and showcase the developmental works the BJP government has done since the formation of government in 2018," sources said.



This is seen as a big move by the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections which are slated this year.

After the eight days of expedition, the Jana Ashirwad Rath of both, North and South Tripura will meet at a single point and get concluded.

BJP national president JP Nadda will be present on the concluding day of the yatra on January 12 when he will address the masses.

Sources said that about 200 rallies will be conducted throughout the Jana Ashirwad Rally. (ANI)

