Amit Shah to launch e-FIR system in Gujarat on Saturday

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 22 (ANI): Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the e-FIR system in Gandhinagar on Saturday which will enable the citizens to file an FIR online, without visiting the police stations.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, important services of Gujarat Police will be made available online.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi on Friday said, "It is totally unacceptable in this age of technology that a simple mobile phone gets stolen and a person has to leave work and rush to the police station for the whole day. Then, to remove such difficulties faced by the people in normal cases, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, an initiative has been taken to make all the important services of Gujarat Police online."

The Minister of State for Home Affairs added that Gujarat Government has taken an important decision to start the e-FIR service by adding one more service to these online services. Now citizens of the state need not go to the police station to register a complaint of vehicle theft or mobile phone theft. Through this online service, the citizens of the state will be able to file complaints online at home.

Sanghavi giving details of the e-FIR said that within 48 hours of registering the FIR, the police will contact the complainant directly and visit the scene of vehicle theft/mobile phone theft and complete the investigation within 21 days and send a report to the court. The complainant will also be informed about the registration of this online complaint and the progress made in the investigation through Email/SMS. And at the same time, the insurance company will also be informed by the police through email/SMS so that it will help the plaintiff to get his insurance claim easily.



Through the e-FIR online service, the citizens of the state will not need to go to the police station to file a complaint and the time of the citizens will be saved and the complaints will be disposed of quickly. Thus, e-FIR online service will be very useful for the citizens of the state.

He added that the e-FIR service has been coordinated with the Gujarat State Police CCTV Command and Control. After the e-FIR will be registered, if the vehicle passes through the road, the vehicle number will be immediately flashed at the CCTV command and control and through which the crime of theft can be detected immediately.

The Minister also added when the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and Amit Shah was the Home Minister of the state, he had a dream that in this age of technology, Gujarat Police would be equipped with the latest technology to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the state, with the intention of online police operations in the state. To do this, e-Gujkop project was started.

The then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi had said at that time this new beginning will bring a radical change in the style of policing, and today the Gujarat government has achieved many achievements through the visionary vision of PM Modi and the then state Home Minister Amit Shah.

The minister added that the Gujarat Government launched the Citizen First Mobile App, Citizen Portal in 2019 to enable the citizens of the state to get some police services online using the e-Gujcop database. So that the citizens of the state of Gujarat can access a total of 16 police services at home. Under which, Senior Citizen Registration, Tenant Registration, Household Registration, Missing Property Registration, Missing Person Registration, "Police NOC" etc. services are available. (ANI)

