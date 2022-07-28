Amit Shah to launch education-related initiatives to mark two years of National Education Policy

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): To mark the completion of two years of the launch of National Education Policy 2020, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be launching a slew of new initiatives related to education and skill development, in the presence of Union Education & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 29.

The programme will be organised at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi and can also be watched on YouTube and other social media handles of the Ministry of Education.



Ministry of Education in a statement said that the initiatives to be launched will cover the entire spectrum of education and skill development verticals including areas like digital education, innovation, synergising education and skill development, teacher training and assessment.

"Apart from the launch, the program will also witness a cultural performance by students and address of the gathering by dignitaries. Deliberations will also centre around the journey of implementation of National Education Policy 2020, the Education Ministry added.

The Union government on 29 July 2020 had announced the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommended that the quality of the education system can be improved through the development of a National Curriculum Framework (NCF). (ANI)

