Amit Shah to launch first year medical textbooks translated from English to Hindi on Oct 16

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch first year medical textbooks, which have been translated from English into Hindi, in Madhya Pradesh on October 16.

Three MBBS subjects - anatomy, physiology and biochemistry - will be taught in Hindi to first-year MBBS students in all 13 government medical colleges of the state.

However, the course in Hindi does not mean that the teachers and students will study in Hindi only, but immediately the words of English will be written in Devanagari script.

There is a lot of activity these days at Gandhi Medical College as the Hindi translation of the MBBS course is going on in the college.



State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang is also camping here because an ambitious project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking shape at this place. A Hindi translation of the MBBS course is going on here.

"We are trying our best to take forward Hindi. Under this, we have translated the course material into Hindi. We have included 3 first-year courses in the first phase, after that, we are going to include some second-year systems," Sarang said.

Sarang told ANI, "In many countries like Germany, China, Russia, and France, medical education is done in the local language, then why can't it be done in our country? This is the first experiment in 75 years of the country," he added.

"On February 11 this year, we held the first meeting and subsequently constituted a task force and a Hindi Chikitsa Prakoshth (Hindi medical cell). We then identified the writers and publishers of books that were being used as textbooks in the most number of colleges and signed MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) with them to prevent legal hurdles. Then we got doctors from Government Medical Colleges to translate the contents," Sarang said.

"There was resistance from the experts. Some said it was not possible while others said students might lose the competitive advantage but we persisted taking all into account all these reservations. One set of doctors prepared the first draft, another fine-tuned it further. This was followed by the validation and proofreading stages. We chose three subjects because these are primarily taught in the first year," Sarang added. (ANI)

