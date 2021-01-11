Amit Shah to launch 'Single Window Clearance System' for coal mines today

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will launch the 'Single Window Clearance System', an online platform to obtain clearances for smooth operationalisation of coal mines.

The 'Single Window Clearance System' will be launched at 11 am.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed about this virtual ceremony, which will be held in the presence of Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi.

"Home Minister Amit Shah will be launching 'Single Window Clearance System' tomorrow. It will be an online platform to obtain clearances for smooth operationalisation of coal mines," Joshi tweeted. (ANI)