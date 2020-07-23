Amit Shah to launch Vriksharopan Abhiyan tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch Vriksharopan Abhiyan on Thursday, in presence of Union Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi in the national capital.

Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of six ecoparks/ tourism sites. The event will be conducted via video conferencing across more than 130 locations spread in 38 Districts of 10 coal/lignite bearing states.

"The Vriksharopan Abhiyan will be organised by the Ministry of Coal involving all Coal/Lignite PSUs during which large scale plantation would be carried out in mines, colonies, offices and other suitable areas of Coal/Lignite PSUs and seedlings will be distributed in the nearby areas for promoting plantation by the society," read an official release.

The eco-parks/tourism sites would provide avenues for recreation, adventure, water sport, bird watching, etc. for the people residing nearby and may also be integrated to form part of tourism circuit. These sites are being planned to generate revenue for self-sustenance and create employment potential for the local people.

"Going Green is the key thrust area of coal sector involving maximisation of green cover through ecological reclamation of mined-out areas and overburden dumps, plantation in and around mines and avenue plantation at suitable places. The ministry's Going Green initiative will kick start through active participation of coal/lignite PSUs as well as private miners," the release added. (ANI)