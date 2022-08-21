Amit Shah to meet Tollywood star Jr NTR during visit to Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Tollywood actor Jr NTR on Sunday at a public meeting scheduled to be held in Munugodu during his one-day visit to Telangana.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the massive public rally at around 5 pm in the Munugodu assembly constituency of Telangana.

Shah also met with different farmer groups at Begumpet airport.

Munugodu assembly bypoll comes after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from his post in the party recently and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.



According to the sources, film producer Ramoji Rao invited Shah to Ramoji Film City, where Shah will meet Ramoji Rao.

Shah is further scheduled to meet Telugu superstar Jr NTR at a hotel in Hyderabad.

The party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh said, "We are working hard to bring all the safety and security in the state. Amit Shah will address a rally in Munugodu ahead of the bypoll elections. There will be big joinings. We will definitely win there."

He said that the people of Telangana want a change in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Chugh said, "People are unhappy with the K Chandrashekar Rao government. Atrocities and violence are all over the state and people are scared in such an environment. They want a change which only BJP will bring". (ANI)

