Union Minister Amit Shah (File photo)

Amit Shah to move three key Bills related to J-K today in Lok Sabha

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday move in Lok Sabha the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha.
A resolution removing the special status of the state under Article 370 was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday with Shah saying the constitutional provision was the "root cause of terrorism" in the state, and that the Modi government was committed to making the state the most progressive in the country.
The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a union territory without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained.
Taking the opposition by surprise, the reorganisation bill and the resolution to repeal Article 370 were tabled in the House amidst uproarious scenes with major opposition parties resisting it. The opposition complained that they had not got advance information about the bill.
Shortly after Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately.
The Upper House also passed Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 to provide ten per cent reservation to the economically backward sections in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:12 IST

Unnao: 2 dead, 22 injured in accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Two people died and 22 others were injured after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in was hit by a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Bangarmau on Tuesday morning.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:46 IST

Rain lashes Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Delhi on Tuesday morning witnessed heavy showers bringing relief from the sultry weather but also traffic congestion on the roads.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:24 IST

Central Railway: Trains canceled, diverted in Southeast Ghat due to rains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Two trains have been diverted and one cancelled following heavy downpour in the state, the Central Railways said on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 08:39 IST

Zakir Nagar fire: 6 dead; 5 among 10 injured in hospital ICU

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Six people including one child died and 10 people sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a multistorey building in Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi the early hours of Tuesday.

 

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 07:30 IST

K'taka rains: Shivamogga District administration declares...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Amid incessant rains, Shivamogga District administration has declared a holiday on Tuesday for schools and colleges (government and aided) in three Taluks of Malnad region.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 07:20 IST

This Surat school created special human chain to celebrate...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): In a unique way to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370, students of Swaminarayan Gurukul School in Surat on Monday created a human chain.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 07:06 IST

International Army Scout Masters Competition kicks off in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The fifth edition of "International Army Scout Masters Competition" was kicked off in Jaisalmer on Monday.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 06:52 IST

I worked like 'slave' for Congress for 14 months: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Days after he was ousted from the chief ministerial post, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he worked like a "slave" for its coalition partner Congress during the tenure of his government in the state.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 06:44 IST

Delhi: 5 dead, 11 injured after fire breaks out in building in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): At least five people died while 11 sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar on Tuesday night.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 05:40 IST

Situation remained peaceful in Doda after Centre scrapped Article 370: DM

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): District Magistrate DS Dattatray on Monday said that Doda remained peaceful when the central government scrapped Article 370 which gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 05:37 IST

Assam: Drug peddler held with 275 gram of brown sugar worth...

Barpeta (Assam) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The police on Monday arrested a drug peddler and seized 275 grams of brown sugar from his residence.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 05:35 IST

Congress divided over govt's decision on J-K; leadership...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): While the government is celebrating the "historic decision" with regard to Jammu and Kashmir, the main opposition party Congress is divided on whether to support or oppose the move.

