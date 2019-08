Amit Shah to move three key Bills related to J-K today in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday move in Lok Sabha the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha.

A resolution removing the special status of the state under Article 370 was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday with Shah saying the constitutional provision was the "root cause of terrorism" in the state, and that the Modi government was committed to making the state the most progressive in the country.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a union territory without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained.

Taking the opposition by surprise, the reorganisation bill and the resolution to repeal Article 370 were tabled in the House amidst uproarious scenes with major opposition parties resisting it. The opposition complained that they had not got advance information about the bill.

Shortly after Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately.

The Upper House also passed Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 to provide ten per cent reservation to the economically backward sections in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)