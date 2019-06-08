BJP chief Amit Shah (File Image)
BJP chief Amit Shah (File Image)

Amit Shah to take meeting of state committee general secretaries next week

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:40 IST

Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of all State Committee General Secretaries of the party on June 13 and 14.
The meeting has been called to discuss the upcoming state committee elections among other issues.
This will be the first such meeting of organisational office bearers after BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:39 IST

20 days old minor beaten to death in Ahmedabad

Ahmadabad (Gujarat) [India] Jun 8 (ANI): A 20-days-old girl was allegedly killed by local goons in the Meghaninagar area, the police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:39 IST

Is this new India where daughters are raped, murdered: Akhilesh Yadav

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at the ruling BJP's 'new India' slogan while referring to the murder of a minor girl in Aligarh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:38 IST

BJP fumes over Mamata for not attending NITI Aayog's meeting,...

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for deciding not to attend NITI Aayog's meeting, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that she does not believe in constitutional institutions and her behaviour has become a hurdle in the

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:38 IST

Delhi: 3 Nigerians held on cheating charge

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested three Nigerian nationals on Saturday for allegedly cheating people of lakhs of rupees in the name of matrimonial proposals, visa assistance and job offers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:38 IST

All possible steps will be taken to locate the plane and...

Jorhat (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Saturday interacted with the families of IAF personnel who were onboard the missing AN-32 aircraft and assured them that all possible steps would be taken to locate the plane and personnel.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:20 IST

PM Modi is a liar, doesn't have truth on his side: Rahul in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "a liar and does not have the truth on his side."

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:10 IST

BJP leaders from Odisha visit Fani-hit Puri, prepare roadmap for...

Puri (Odisha) [India], 8 June (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Odisha state visited Rahangiria village, which was one of the worst affected areas by Cyclone Fani in the Puri district of the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:10 IST

CCTV footage helps police arrest 3 minors linked to multiple burglaries

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): With the help of footage from 80 CCTV cameras, police have apprehended three minors in a burglary incident at Gufa Mandir and Shalimar Bagh. Several stolen articles were recovered from the trio.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:03 IST

ED issues second summons to former Aviation Minister Praful Patel

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday issued a second summons to former Union Aviation Minister Praful Patel in connection with the airline seat allocation scam case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 19:44 IST

Delhi Police bust a gang of six robbers

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): A gang of six that used to rob passengers in public transport was busted by Crime Branch last night, said police on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 19:43 IST

Haryana: 17 yrs old girl found in canal in Fatehabad

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], June 8 (ANI): The body of a 17-year-old girl with injuries on its head was found floating in a canal in Ratia area of the district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 19:31 IST

All is well between Congress and NCP, says Ashok Chavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Everything is fine between the Congress party and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and we will contest the upcoming Assembly elections together, said state unit Congress chief Ashok Chavan here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl