Amit Shah to take meeting of state committee general secretaries next week

Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of all State Committee General Secretaries of the party on June 13 and 14.

The meeting has been called to discuss the upcoming state committee elections among other issues.

This will be the first such meeting of organisational office bearers after BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. (ANI)

