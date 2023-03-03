Amit Shah to travel to Madhya Pradesh, Odisha for Lok Sabha Pravas initiative this month

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to travel to at least two states in March as part of the ongoing Lok Sabha Pravas, said sources on Friday.

Shah will travel to Madhya Pradesh and Odisha this month apart from holding a regional anti-drug movement conference in Karnataka.

Sources privy to the details told ANI that Shah is expected to be in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh on March 25 and he is expected to be in Odisha on March 26. The programmes of the Home Minister in Odisha are still being worked out.

Apart from public rallies during these visits, Shah will also hold meetings with the state leaders on various organisational issues.

Home Minister Shah is also likely to chair a regional conference of Southern states/UTs on Drug Trafficking and National Security in Bengaluru on March 24, 2023.

Last month the former BJP president travelled to poll-bound Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar too.

Late in December last year the top brass expanded Pravas programme for weak Lok Sabha seats from 144 to 160 seats. Interestingly, out of these seats, a maximum of 24 seats are from Bengal.

The visits to these Lok Sabha seats, Lok Sabha Pravas 2.0 began in January this year.

These seats are the ones where the BJP wasn't able to get victory in the last 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Out of these weak seats, half will be covered by BJP president JP Nadda and the other half by Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

For the Lok Sabha Pravas, the BJP has also formed a committee that is being coordinated by General Secretary Vinod Tawde. The other members of the committee are Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Smriti Irani, Pratima Bhoumik, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Anurag Thakur to name a few. (ANI)