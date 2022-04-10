Amit Shah to visit Bihar on April 22-23: Sources

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar on April 22-23 to take part in a function held in the memory of Veer Kunwar Singh, one of the heroes of the Revolt of 1857, sources said on Saturday.

The programme will be held at the birthplace of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh in the Bhojpur area of Jagdishpur.

Though this programme is going to be held on April 23, sources close to ANI said that Shah will be reaching Bihar on April 22. Sources conveyed that by reaching a day earlier, Shah will hold a meeting with the organization leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. "In the meeting scheduled with party workers on April 22, Shah can outline the programmes to be held in the coming days for the party," sources said.



In the recent MLC elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has performed well. The ruling NDA in Bihar came on the top in the Bihar Legislative Council polls held for 24 seats. Of the 24 MLC seats, the NDA won 13 (BJP 7, JDU 5 and RLJP 1) while the RJD could only manage 6 seats. Congress that contested the polls solo won one seat while one independent backed by it also secured victory.

All the preparations for this program have been mostly completed at the organization level, sources said adding that this program will hold importance under the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023. (ANI)

