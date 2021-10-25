Amit Shah to visit CRPF camp in J-K's Pulwama today

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will visit the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in the Lethpora area of the Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

As per official information, Shah will have dinner at the camp with the soldiers and will also stay the night there.

The Union Home Minister, who is on a three-day visit to the union territory for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, offered prayers at Kheer Bhawani Durga temple in Ganderbal district earlier today.

On Sunday, he visited forward areas at the Makwal border in Jammu and Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and interacted with jawans and local residents. He also met with the delegations of Kashmiri Pandits, Gujjar-Bakarwal community, Pahadi community and Jammu and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce in Jammu.

On Saturday, he met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

His visit has come amid several incidents of killings of civilians by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir which have sparked fear in the valley. (ANI)