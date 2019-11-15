New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Home minister Amit Shah will visit Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF">CRPF) headquarters here on Friday and will be briefed about the security and operational aspects in Jammu and Kashmir and in Maoist-affected areas, sources said.
Sources said the minister will interact with Director General RR Bhatnagar and meet senior officers and junior staff members.
They said that top brass of CRPF">CRPF will brief him about operational things in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Naxal areas.
"During the meeting with top officials, CRPF">CRPF DG will give him a detailed presentation," a senior CRPF">CRPF official said.
The force came into existence as Crown Representative's Police on July 27, 1939. It became the Central Reserve Police Force on the enactment of the CRPF">CRPF Act on December 28, 1949. (ANI)
Amit Shah to visit CRPF headquarters
ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:56 IST
New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Home minister Amit Shah will visit Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF">CRPF) headquarters here on Friday and will be briefed about the security and operational aspects in Jammu and Kashmir and in Maoist-affected areas, sources said.