Amit Shah to visit Delhi Police Headquarters tomorrow to review G20 Summit preparations

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Delhi Police Headquarters on Tuesday to review the preparations for the G20 Summit.

According to the official release, during his visit, the Home Minister will hold discussions on the action plan for year 2024, the detailed roadmap presented by the Delhi Police regarding the security of Delhi and the preparations for the G-20 summit and will discuss on forensic and legal matters.

He will also felicitate a number of police personnel, who won medals during the Commonwealth Games, national-level competitions and in World Police Fire Games.



It is pertinent to mention that India will hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 leaders' Summit next year for the first time.

During its presidency of G20 or Group of Twenty, India will hold a large number of G20 events at different levels across the country, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a weekly media briefing that G20 Summit will be preceded by a large number of meetings - like ministerial meetings, working group meetings, and special initiatives that each country might do at various levels.

"India will assume the presidency of G20 in December 2022. Apart from the Summit which we will hold next year whose dates are yet not finalized, a large number of G20 events at different levels will be organized across the country during our presidency. There is no need to speculate at this stage on these things," he said.

India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999. India will be holding the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2022 and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit in 2023 for the first time. (ANI)

