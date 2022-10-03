Amit Shah to visit J-K on Tuesday; security review, public meetings on agenda

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the security situation, attend public meetings and lay foundations of various development projects during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah's trip to J-K is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 4.

The Home Minister will start his journey at around 10 am by offering prayers at Vaishno Devi temple on October 4.

He will later address a public meeting at Rajouri around one-and-half hours after visiting the Vaishno Devi temple.

The Minister will further launch development projects and also lay foundation stones for various projects at Convention Centre in Jammu.

On the second day of his visit on Wednesday (October 5), Shah will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting that is slated to be held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, top officials of the Army, paramilitary forces, state police and civil administration will take part in this high-level meeting expected to begin at 10 am.

The Minister will later address a public meeting here at Baramulla around 11.30 am and will address the gathering.

Before concluding his visit to the Union Territory, Shah will also launch and lay foundation stones for various development projects in Srinagar around 3.30 pm. (ANI)