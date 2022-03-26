Amit Shah to visit Karnataka in April, Cabinet expansion will not be discussed: Karnataka CM Bommai

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], March 26 (ANI): Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Karnataka visit on April 1, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that no conversations about the cabinet reshuffle will take place during Shah's state tour.

"He is coming to participate in a government program and cabinet issues will not be discussed in Bangalore. Whenever high command calls to Delhi I will go and discuss," said Bommai, when asked whether cabinet expansion will be discussed when the Union Home Minister in Bengaluru.

With a year ahead of assembly elections, the government is impending cabinet expansion.



Earlier, Bommai had exuded confidence that the party will come back to power in Karnataka after the state Assembly polls next year.

"We will build a strong and prosperous Karnataka by implementing the good programmes already announced in the recent budget. We will build a Nava Karnataka (New Karnataka) in the next one year and win the trust of the people again in 2023. I have full confidence in the people bringing BJP back to power again to govern the state for 5 more years," said Bommai while talking to the reporters.

The Assembly elections are scheduled for next year. (ANI)

