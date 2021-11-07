Amit Shah to visit PM Modi's constituency Varanasi on Nov 13

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi on November 13 to attend Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan, Home Ministry sources said.

The Home Minister will chair the inaugural day of the two-day event in Varanasi beginning on November 13, said the sources.

Shah's visit is significant in view of the upcoming high-stake assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as he is considered as the architect of the BJP's turnaround in the state after the party had been reduced to the fourth major electoral group in the 2012 polls.

Soon after taking over as the BJP's national president, the party in 2014 had registered a historic win in 71 out of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats.

In his day-long visit to Varanasi, the Home Minister is likely to hold a brief meeting with



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

The BJP, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking another round of victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections slated from 2022, where it had stormed to power five years ago with a decisive mandate.

The party had, in the 2017 polls, won 312 seats with a vote share of 39.67 per cent. This was followed by a strong electoral performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the BJP won 62 of the state's 80 parliamentary constituencies.

The next legislative Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh in the month of February to March 2022 to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on May 14, 2022. (ANI)

