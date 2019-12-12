Amit Shah to visit Shillong

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit North-Eastern Police Academy in Shillong, Meghalaya on December 15, as per government sources.

This comes a day after The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 sailed through the Parliament after Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

