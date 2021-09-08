Amit Shah to visit Telangana for Liberation Day event on Sept 17

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Nirmal district on September 17 on Telangana Liberation Day and address an event on the occasion, BJP Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao informed on Tuesday.

Rao said that the Telangana government has not been celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17, under the pressure of the AIMIM party.

"BJP has several times raised voice against the government to celebrate September 17 as Liberation Day, the day on which Telangana got freedom from Nizam rule," he said. (ANI)