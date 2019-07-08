Amit Shah to visit Telangana once a month to review party operations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Telangana 'at least once in a month from August or September' to review several party operations. Two Union Ministers will also visit the state every month.

"During the core committee meeting, Amit Shah directed us to target Telangana and approach people over here and achieve 18 lakh BJP memberships till January. He also ensured that two Union Ministers will visit every district in Telangana to review the party situation and try to strengthen the party right from the village level," BJP president Dr. Laxman told ANI.

He further added, "Amit Shah will be visiting Telangana at least once a month, starting from August or September.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is not implementing the Centre welfare schemes for the poor section of the state. The BJP workers will be interacting with the villagers in Telangana and make sure that these schemes are being implemented properly; this will be monitored by the Union Ministers, as told by Laxman.

"Whenever Amit Shah visits Telangana, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao tweets absurd tweets about him. He even copied the water project idea from Gujarat state and presented it as a new water project idea in Telangana, naming it as Mission Bhagiratha," he added. (ANI)

