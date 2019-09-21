Amit Shah urges people to re-elect BJP to power in Maharashtra, Haryana

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Welcoming the Election Commission's (EC) announcement of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged the people in both the poll-bound states to vote in huge numbers and re-elect the BJP with a huge majority.

In a series of tweets, Shah said that BJP governments took Maharashtra and Haryana to "new heights" of development and called upon party workers to highlight the achievements of the ruling dispensations in the poll-bound states.

"I heartily welcome the announcement of the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections by the Election Commission. The election is not only the biggest festival of democracy, but it is also the means to keep our country and states on the path of development and good governance," he said.

"I urge all the voters of Maharashtra and Haryana, especially the youth, to vote in large numbers and participating in choosing a strong government and ensuring the development and progress of their states," the Home Minister said in another tweet.

Shah further said, "In the last five years, the BJP governments in Maharashtra and Haryana have taken their states to new heights of development and good governance. I call upon the workers of these states to highlight the achievements of the governments to the people and ensure that our governments come to power with a huge majority."

Earlier in the day, the EC announced the single-phase voting dates for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21, while the counting of votes will be held on October 24. With the announcement of the poll dates, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in both the states. (ANI)