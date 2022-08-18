Amit Shah urges states to give top priority to national security issues

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to all states to give top priority to the issues related to national security.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference 2022 here in the national capital, the Home Minister said this is the fight for the future of the country and the youth, for which we have to fight together in one direction and win at any cost.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to change the nature of the Director General of Police (DGP) conference since 2014 and that "we see that we have been successful in finding solutions to many problems".

Since becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, Shah said, PM Modi has not only given thrust on the internal security of the country but also strengthened the mechanism to face challenges.

The Home Minister further said that the "DGPs of border states should keep a watchful eye on the demographic changes taking place in border areas".

"It is the responsibility of the Director Generals of Police of States to bring down all technical and strategic information in their states, especially in the border districts."

In the field of internal security, the Minister said, "We have achieved great success in eliminating the three issues in the form of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, various extremist groups in the Northeast and Left Wing Extremism. On this front, under the leadership of Modi ji, we enacted many new laws, increased coordination with states, increased budgetary allocation and made optimum use of technology."

Shah said a system has been developed for the first time in the country in the form of the National Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) and that we should percolate it down to the grassroots level.

"It is not enough to just catch a consignment, it is very important to completely uproot the drugs network and get to the bottom of its source and destination," said Shah.



The Minister also stressed on the need for a detailed analysis of the best-investigated cases of every state.

He also emphasised on regular district-level meetings of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) and that their utilization should be made to the best. "Prime Minister Modi has started a technology mission, but it will be successful only if we are able to take it to the bottom," added the Minister.

Noting that the Central government is preparing a database of different types of crimes, Shah said, for the first time, with a scientific approach, so much work has been done on so many fronts simultaneously.

He also focused to make good use of 5G technology to strengthen the security system.

"The basic principle of a modern intelligence agency should not be "Need to know", but "Need to Share" and "Duty to Share" because we will not get success unless the approach changes."

Along with technology, Shah advised giving equal thrust to the use of human intelligence.

"This conference helps young officers to have in-depth knowledge on issues of national security."

The sessions selected for deliberation in the last two days were relevant and important and during these two days, we discussed various topics like Counter Terror and Counter Radicalization, Challenges of Maoist Overground and Front Organizations, cryptocurrency, counter-drone technology, Cyber and social media surveillance, protection of islands, ports, Emerging challenges due to 5G technology, Demographic changes and growing, radicalization in border areas and drug trafficking.

The Conference was attended by 600 officers from across the country, physically and virtually. (ANI)

