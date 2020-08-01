Amit Shah urges youth to read Tilak to 'solve many problems in life'

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while paying tribute to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary on Saturday urged the youth to read about the life of the freedom fighter as that can solve "many of life's problems."

"Today is the day 100 years ago that we lost a great soul. I, on behalf of the entire country pay tribute to his soul. I would also appeal to the youth of the country that if they want to know anything about India and its history, then they must read about Tilak Maharajji," Shah said while speaking at the 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' webinar organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

He added, "It has been hundred years since he has been martyred but even today, but even today, his personality, work, and thought is just as relevant today as it was back then. It shows that he was a visionary leader."

"I appeal to the youth of the country to read his autobiography at least once as many of life's problems would be solved. It would also provide you a key to today's times," the Union Home Minister said further.

Shah further went on to say that the adage, "Swaraj is my birthright & I shall have it" would always be associated with the freedom fighter as golden letters "of our freedom struggle".

"Swaraj is my birthright & I shall have it", saying this in the 19th Century and spending whole life to achieve it can not be done by many. This sentence will always be associated with Lokmanya Tilak as golden letters in the history of our freedom struggle.(ANI)