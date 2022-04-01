Amit Shah visits Siddaganga Mutt on Shivakumara Swami's 115th birth anniversary

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka's Tumakuru on the occasion of the 115th birth anniversary of late Shivakumara Swami.

Addressing the gathering at the Mutt, Shah said, "We are all here to receive blessings of Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamiji on the occasion of his 115th Jayanti. I am visiting the Siddaganga Mutt third time in my life, and whenever I come here, I have also taken back with me 'chetna, utsah and urja' (Consciousness, enthusiasm, and energy)."

Speaking about Siddaganga in terms of a pilgrimage site, Shah said that it is based on the karma of the saints.

"Our country is a very ancient country and has different holy pilgrimage sites based on different factors. There are a few pilgrimage sites that are based on the karma of the saints, and Siddaganga is one such site," he said.

"Here Swamiji worked for 88 years to bring the teaching of Basavanna to land, and through it serve the people and paved a spiritual path for them," Shah added.

Lauding the spiritual leader for dedicating his life to society, Shah said, "When one person stops thinking about himself and instead works for the betterment of the people, community, society and the nation...an aura is created around him. That aura brings new light to the life of several people."

"Because of his immense contributions to society, Swamiji is also called the Basavanna of modern times,'' he added.



Remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's saying for the Mutt---in North there is Ganga, and in South---Siddaganga, Shah said, "This means that when one takes a dip in Ganga, all the sins are washed away, such is the belief. Likewise, by coming to Siddaganga Mutt, one becomes aware of all good karma or virtues. And this I have also experienced too."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Shivakumara Swami and said the spiritual leader will always be remembered for his unparalleled community service.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a picture and said, "I pay homage to His Holiness Dr Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti. He lives in the hearts of countless people. We will always remember his unparalleled community service and his emphasis on healthcare and education. We will keep working to fulfil his dreams."

Yesterday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered his respects to Shivakumara Swami on the occasion of his Jayanti celebrations at the Sree Siddaganga Math in Karnataka's Tumakaru.

A number of political leaders in Karnataka, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, had raised a demand for late Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumara Swami to be granted a Bharat Ratna.

Shivakumara Swami died at the age of 111 last in 2019.

In Karnataka, Swami was often referred to as 'the walking god' among his followers. His education society runs over 100 educational institutions in the state. The renowned Lingayat seer joined the Siddaganga Mutt in 1930 only to become its seer in 1941 after the death of his 'guru' Uddana Swami. (ANI)

