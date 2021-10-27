Amit Shah visits WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at AIIMS

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital on Wednesday.
The governor was admitted after testing positive for malaria on Monday. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2021 15:26 IST
