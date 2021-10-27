Union Home Minister Amit Shah with WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. (Photo/ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. (Photo/ANI)

Amit Shah visits WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at AIIMS

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2021 15:26 IST


New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital on Wednesday.

The governor was admitted after testing positive for malaria on Monday. (ANI)

