Amit Shah wishes people of Tamil Nadu on Panguni Uthiram

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended his greeting to the poll-bound Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram.



I extend my warm wishes to our sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu on the auspicious occasion of 'Panguni Uthiram'. May lord Murgan bless everyone with peace, happiness, and prosperity," he tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections for 234 constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

