Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath should listen to Varun Gandhi: Tariq Anwar on farmer's protest

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Tariq Anwar on Friday took a dig at the BJP-led government in Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, and said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should pay heed to the concerns raised by their party colleague Varun Gandhi over demands of protesting farmers.

"It shows the popularity of UP government. At one end Home Minister praises the chief minister, but his own party MP alleged corruption. If they don't listen to Congress then at least should listen to Varun Gandhi," Anwar told ANI on Friday.

Earlier today, Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi said farmers would continue to be exploited in Mandis till there is no legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSPs) of crops.



"Till there is no statutory guarantee of MSP, farmers will continue to be exploited in Mandis. Strict action should be taken on this," Varun tweeted.

The farmers are protesting at different sites since November 26 last year demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.

Earlier on October 23, the BJP MP had said that the farmers in Uttar Pradesh are not getting appropriate prices for their crops and urged the Yogi Adityanath-led state government to give farmers the rights that they deserve.

Recently, Varun Gandhi and his mother, Maneka Gandhi, were excluded from the BJP`s new national executive committee. (ANI)

