Amit Shah's 2-day visit to West Bengal cancelled

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah's two-day Kolkata visit that was scheduled to begin on January 30 has been cancelled, party's state president Dilip Ghosh informed on Friday.

The Home Minister has visited the poll-bound state several times in many months.

Shah was scheduled to start his state tour from Mayapur Chandrodaya Temple of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), and later he had to address the Matua community at a public rally at the Thakurbari ground in Parganas district, as per Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials.



On the second day of his visit on January 31, the Home Minister was scheduled to visit Sri Aurobindo Bhawan in Kolkata and then to Bharat Sevashram Sangha in Rash Behari Avenue here.

He was also scheduled to address a public meeting at Dumurjola in Howrah after which he had to visit Belur Math.

His last visit (on December 19-20) was politically significant as several Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebels, including party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, joined the BJP in his presence. (ANI)

