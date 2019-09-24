Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been selected for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Tuesday.

"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him," Javadekar tweeted while tagging Bachchan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Son of late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the 76-year-old veteran actor has been a part of Indian cinema for over four decades and has received numerous accolades for his versatility in acting.

Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'. He made his acting debut with 'Saat Hindustani'.

He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second highest civilian honour - in 2015. (ANI)

