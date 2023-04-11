Amritpal aide Papalpreet Singh brought to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], April 11 (ANI): A day after being arrested by Punjab Police, Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of fugitive Khalistan leader and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was brought to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail on Tuesday.

Papalpreet was arrested from Amritsar's Kathu Nangal area on Monday.

Briefing the media on the capture of Amritpal's close aide, Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said Papalpreet was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

"Papalpreet Singh, the main associate of Amritpal Singh was arrested by Amritsar Rural Police from the Kathu Nangal area. The arrest was made under the National Security Act. Apart from being an associate of Amritpal, he was also wanted in six cases," Gill said, adding that action against him will be taken as per the law.

Papalpreet was seen with the fugitive Khalistan leader in several photographs that surfaced after the duo escaped the dragnet cast for them by the state police.

In an unverified video on March 30, the 'Waris Punjab De' chief said he was not "a fugitive" and would soon "appear in front of the world".

Further, in the video, the veracity of which could not be determined, Amritpal said those who think he ran away from his people or friends should "get that thing" out of their minds.

Earlier, on March 18, Punjab Police launched an operation against Amritpal and his aides.

The Punjab Police had earlier, expressed doubts about Amritpal entering the Delhi border using any vehicle other than a bus. Following the input, Delhi Police raised an alert and stepped up efforts to track the fugitive radical preacher.

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan. (ANI)