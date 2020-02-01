Ammonia leakage at Noida's Haldiram building, all safely rescued

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): All people were safely rescued from Haldiram's building in Sector-65 of Noida after ammonia leakage was reported on Saturday, officials said.

The gas leakage was reported around 12 pm today. Following which police force, firefighters and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were informed.

Soon after receiving information, police along with the rescue team arrived at the spot and evacuated all people.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

