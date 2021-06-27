Among the 4 civilians injured in grenade attack at Srinagar, one person succumbs to injuries

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): Among the four civilians who were injured in Saturday's grenade attack at Barbarshah, Srinagar, one person succumbed to injuries in hospital, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday.

Earlier it was informed that four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists on a joint patrol party of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team at Barbar Shah in Srinagar on Saturday. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at around 6 pm in the evening.



"The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road. In this incident, four civilians got injured and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries," the police had said.

A case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of the law, it had said.

The area has been cordoned and searches in the area are going on. The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

