Amount from milk collection increased from Rs 367 to Rs 702 crores in 5 years: UP CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that revenue from milk collection in the state has increased to Rs 702 crores in 2019-20 compared to Rs 367 crore in 2014-15.

Adityanth made these remarks while attending the 'Milk price cheque distribution of Uttar Pradesh Dairy Farmers of Banas Dairy' event by video-conferencing.

"Banas Dairy is Asia's largest cooperative dairy and biggest member of Amul. Banas Dairy stores about 5 lakh liters of milk daily from about 1.68 lakh farmers through more than 2,700 committees in 29 districts and 79 tehsils of Uttar Pradesh. This milk collection is being done through the method established by Amul. In 2014-15, the milk collection was of Rs 367 and today it has increased to Rs 702 crores in 2019-20. The money is being paid directly into the accounts of milk-producing farmers," Chief Minister stated.

"Along with farming, if we add animal husbandry, then farmers' income can be increased manifold. Banas Dairy has done it in Gujarat and now they are showing this kind of change in Uttar Pradesh as well. I sincerely thank the Chairman of Banas Dairy, Managing Director of Gujarat Dairy Federation and his entire team for distributing the bonus amount from his dairy's year-round profits to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

The chief minister lauded the target set up by Banas Dairy to collect 10 lakh liters of milk in Uttar Pradesh by the year 2022. "It is truly laudable. I have seen during the coronavirus period that how it benefits farmers," he said.



To promote milk products, several programs were started at the state level, Adityanath said.

"We are providing Rs 2 lakh prize money every year to the highest milk producing producer. We are giving Rs 1.5 lakh who stood second in milk production. Similarly, at the district level we are providing Rs 51,000 and a citation as Gokul Award," he said.

"At present, there are 7,293 cooperative milk societies in the state. We are in the process to increase the number of these societies," he added.

Adityanath further said that the state government wants to establish a big dairy at commissionerate level in the state, then a dairy between every two districts, and then a dairy in every district in the third phase.

"This will help in generating employment opportunities for the youths and farmers," he said. (ANI)

