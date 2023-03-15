Amphetamine seized from woman passenger at IGI

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Delhi Customs officials arrested a woman passenger at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and seized around 2 kg amphetamine.

The accused has been identified as Syeeda Abida, a resident of Karnataka's Bengaluru.

The officials said that the accused was to travel from Delhi to Doha by Qatar Airlines.



"On the basis of secret information, one Indian lady namely Syeeda Abida who was to travel from Delhi to Doha by Qatar Airlines Flight No. QR 4781 was apprehended from IGI Airport on March 10, 2023 with 2.396 Kg Amphetamine concealed in her luggage," the official said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that said contraband was to be delivered at Doha as per direction of her friend namely Mushtaqh who is resident of California.

Further direction to hand over the contraband was supposed to delivered at Doha by Mushtaqh. (ANI)

