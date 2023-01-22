Ample opportunities for innovation available for youth in MP, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that there are ample opportunities for innovation in Madhya Pradesh and over 2,600 startups have started in the state in a year.

"Youths not only from big cities but also from towns are moving forward with scientific thinking. The state government is committed to encouraging all kinds of startups and innovations," said the CM.

CM Chouhan made the above remark while addressing the inauguration program of the eighth India International Science Festival (IISF) 2022 being organised at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal.



"There are many deadlocks in any work, but it is the persistence that keeps us determined to complete that work. Keeping this formula of curiosity and persistence in mind, Science Technology and Innovation Policy-2022 has been implemented in the state. Making scientific thinking and understanding a part of daily life, maximum use of modern technologies in government and society and three points of creating new thinking, new learning and new initiative generation are the basis of our policy. The best ecosystem exists for startups in the state," he added.

"India's thinking has been scientific since the beginning. India has been ahead in science and technology for thousands of years. These capabilities of India have been manifested under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Making two vaccines in a short period of eight months during the COVID period, providing vaccines to over 100 countries of the world and launching satellites of many countries of the world from India show India's talent and capability. India is moving forward as a glorious, prosperous and powerful nation under the leadership of PM Modi," the Chief Minister added.

Chouhan further said, "India has a rich heritage. India is the mother of geo knowledge as well as scientific tradition. 7000 years ago, the idea of a plane was conceived in the Ramayana period. The astronomical theories of Bhaskaracharya are proofs of ancient Indian intelligence. Varanasi and Takshashila were the big centres of medical science. The contribution of Maharishi Sushrut and Charak to medicine is incomparable. We get information about Navagraha from Aryabhatta and Varahamihira. The philosophy of India holds that religion and science are mutually supportive. Renowned scientist C V Raman had said that the 20th century may belong to science but the 21st century will be the century of scientific spirituality." (ANI)

