Amravati: CM Devendra Fadnavis performs Bhumi Pujan for various developmental projects

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday performed Bhumi Pujan for various developmental projects costing approximately Rs 3,600 crore, including the expansion of the runway at Belora Airport in Amravati.

Fadnavis inaugurated various projects in Amravati districts today, which include taxiway, apron, road construction, widening and improvement of roads, the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis performed BhumiPujan for expansion of the runway at Belora Airport in Amravati. Other works included taxiway, apron, road construction, widening & improvement of roads & Jalu to Nibhora connectivity," CMO tweeted on Saturday.

Fadnavis was accompanied by BJP Ministers Anil Bonde and Madan Madhukarrao Yerawar along with other party members. He inaugurated water supply scheme and power substation installation at Belora Airport.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis dedicates connecting road to Yavatmal-Badnera road, water supply scheme for Belora Airport and power substation at Januna for Belora Airport works worth Rs 17 crore on this occasion. Ministers Anil Bonde, Ranjeet Patil, Madan Yerawar were present," CMO Maharashtra tweeted today.

He also launched UDAN scheme which will allow the citizens to fly at low airfare. He is currently working to connect Belora and Mumbai Airport for better connectivity.

"With UDAN now a common citizen can fly in very less fare. We will certainly try to connect this airport with Mumbai. We are also working for the development of the airport at Akola & Yavatmal. Better connectivity will bring more investors and employment opportunities in this region," CMO said in another tweet. (ANI)

