Amravati: Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on Saturday at his residence here in Amravati, as per an official statement.



Chinna Jeeyar Swamy invited the CM for the millennium celebrations of Ramanujacharya's incarnation at the Muchhinthal Ashram.

"On this occasion, the Chief Minister took the blessings of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy along with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Chairman of My Home Group Jupally Rameshwara Rao, reads the official statement by CMO.

"The millennium celebrations will be held from February 2 to February 14," it added. (ANI)

