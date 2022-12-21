Amravati killing: NIA frames chargesheet, calls it 'pre-planned murder'

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday framed the chargesheet in connection with the murder of 54-year-old chemist Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe.

Kolhe was killed allegedly in retaliation for a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial remarks on the Prophet in a television debate.

The NIA found the incident to be a 'pre-planned murder' to 'avenge' WhatsApp posts in support of Nupur Sharma.

The chargesheet further said that other than the main culprits, several people, including a Tablighi Jamat cleric was also involved in the conspiracy.



Apart from Kolhe, three other persons were also given death threats by the accused for supporting Nupur Sharma.

Kolhe was killed in Maharashtra's Amravati district on June 21.

The police arrested seven accused in connection with the killing.

The incident was preceded by a similar killing of a tailor in Udaipur.

The tailor was hacked to death after he reportedly shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma. (ANI)

