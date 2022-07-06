Amravati killing: NIA raids 13 places in Maharashtra, seizes pamphlets spreading hate messages

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 13 locations in Maharashtra in the killing of Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe on June 21 after he wrote a post in support of the expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook, and seized various incriminating documents comprising pamphlets for spreading hate messages.

During the searches conducted at the premises of the accused and suspects, the NIA claimed to have also seized digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs), knives and other incriminating documents and materials.



The case pertains to the murder of Kolhe, who was allegedly killed on the night of June 21 in Amaravati for certain social media posts.

The case was initially registered at Amaravati's City Kotvali police station on June 22. The NIA re-registered the case on July 2 following an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs and took over the investigation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 1 directed the NIA to take over a probe into the brutal killing of Kolhe.

The said killing took place exactly a week before tailor Kanhaiyalal Teli was hacked to death in Rajasthan's Udaipur, a case that shocked the whole country.

Investigators so far believe that Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist, was killed allegedly in retaliation for a social media post supporting BJP's Nupur Sharma who had made controversial comments on the Prophet in a television debate.

Initial investigation by the City Kotwali Police Station in Amravati following a complaint by Umesh Kolhe's son Sanket Kolhe led them to arrest two persons identified as Muddsir Ahemad (22), and Shahrukh Pathan (25) on June 23. Their interrogation revealed the involvement of four more persons, of which three namely-- Abdul Thoufik (24), Shoaib Khan (22), and Atib Rashid (22)-- were arrested on June 25. (ANI)