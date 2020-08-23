Amravati region villagers complete 250 days of stir against three capitals

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Farmers, women and youth of 29 villages in Amaravati region on Sunday completed 250 days of their agitation in support of their demand for having Amravati as the state capital and opposing the government move to have three capitals.

The residents of Tulluru, Velagapudi, Mandadam, Krishnayapalem, Errabalem, Rayapudi and other villages took part in the agitation called "Rajadhani Ranabheri" (War Drumbeat for Capital). They came out on to the roads and made a sound with plates and other utensils. Later they held demonstrations with bullock carts, oxen, goats and sheep.

The people said their fight will continue for protecting Amaravati capital. The farmers lamented that the government is filing cases against them. They have no agricultural income, nor the compensation given by the government but they have to fight against the government. They are hiring lawyers by selling the jewellery of their wives.

"Come what may, we won't stop our agitation for Amaravati capital," they said. The farmers clarified that their agitations will continue until the government changes its decision on three capitals. They continued the agitation under corona restrictions. (ANI)

