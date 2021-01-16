Amresh Kumar Chaudhary awarded prestigious 'Chief of Army Staff Commendation'

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Amresh Kumar Chaudhary has been awarded prestigious 'Chief of Army Staff Commendation', the Ministry of Railways informed on Friday.

The Railways said in an official release the award has been conferred for his outstanding contribution to the Armed Forces during the critical period of the Covid-19 pandemic and its various operations.

"Incumbent Chief Controller, Amresh Kumar Chaudhary has been awarded prestigious Chief of Army Staff Commendation for his outstanding contribution to Armed Forces during the critical period of the Covid-19 pandemic and its various operations," the ministry said.



Amresh Kumar Chaudhary is currently working as Chief Controller in Mil Rail. "Amresh Kumar Chaudhary is a very sincere, hard-working, proactive, and result-oriented official with the highest degree of integrity," the ministry said.

"Mil Rail is an extension of Traffic Directorate of Ministry of Railways, headed by Executive Director (ED) level officer with an office at Army HQ. Mil Rail is responsible for overall coordination, strategic planning & execution of Railway Logistics support to Defence forces during peace & emergency situations," the release said.

Mil Rail works in close coordination with the Ministry of Defence for Railway operations pertaining to their requirements. A separate control room manages all these Railway operations which is headed by a Chief Controller. (ANI)

