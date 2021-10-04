Amristar's district magistrate issues new COVID orders

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 4 (ANI): Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation in Amritsar, the District Magistrate of Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Khaira has issued new COVID-19 order for the district.

According to the order issued, new strict rules and restrictions will be imposed regarding the COVID-19 from October 1 to 15.

"Only passengers who are fully vaccinated or COVID recovered, or with negative RTPCR report of last 72 hours shall be allowed entry in Punjab," stated the order.

"Passengers travelling by flights shall be mandatorily required to be fully vaccinated, or COVID recovered or with negative RTPCR report of last 72 hours," the order stated further.

Regarding gatherings, it was stated that only 300 people are allowed to gather indoor and 500 outdoors, subject to an upper limit of 50 per cent of the capacity.

"Artists and Musicians shall be allowed at such functions with due COVID protocols," stated the order.

It was further stated that the organizers of any event have to ensure that the staff working in the event is either fully vaccinated or at least had one dose of the vaccine over four weeks ago.



"All kinds of COVID norms should be taken like social distancing, sanitization. These are mandatory for all crowded gatherings including those by political parties for rallies and meetings," stated the order.

Regarding the reopening of bars and restaurants, it was stated that all the bars, hotels, cinema halls, restaurants and spas shall be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity subject to the staff being either fully vaccinated or at least had one dose of the vaccine over four weeks ago.

"All users of swimming, sports and gym facilities shall be persons over 18 years, who have taken at least one dose of vaccine," stated the order.

It was also stated that all the schools and colleges will be remained open with the vaccinations rules for the staff and proper COVID norms on the campus.

"Hostels are allowed to open subject to adherence to strict guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare," stated the order.

"All government employees will be asked to get themselves administered with COVID vaccine within next 15 days, subject to health advisory," the order stated further.

It was further stated that any violations made against these orders shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

