Amritpal Singh on the run, manhunt launched to nab him: Punjab Police

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 18 (ANI): A total of 78 persons have been arrested and several detained so far in connection with the crackdown launched against the chief of suspected pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De', Amritpal Singh and his aides, Punjab Police said on Saturday, adding that the Khalistan sympathiser is still on the run.

"Punjab Police on Saturday launched a massive state-wide Cordon And Search Operations (CASO) in the state against elements of Waris Punjab De (WPD) against whom several criminal cases stand registered," police said, adding that in the operation a total of 78 persons have been arrested so far, while, several others have been detained for questioning.

Divulging more details, the official spokesperson of Punjab Police said that on Saturday afternoon, several activities of Waris Punjab De were intercepted by the Police at the Shahkot-Malsian Road in Jalandhar district and seven persons were arrested on the spot.

"Several others including Amritpal Singh are on the run and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab them," he added.

During the state-wide operation, nine weapons, including one .315 bore rifle, seven rifles of 12 bore, one revolver and 373 live cartridges of different calibres have been recovered so far.

The Spokesperson informed that WPD elements are involved in four criminal cases relating to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police persons and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duties of public servants.

"Case FIR No. 39 dated February 24, 2023, stands registered against WPD elements for the attack on Ajnala Police Station," he added.

He said that all persons involved in criminal offences shall be dealt with in accordance with the law and all persons wanted by the police should offer themselves to the process of law. Their constitutional rights of legal defence shall be protected, he added.

Meanwhile, the police requested all the citizens not to pay heed to fake news and rumours.

"Situation in the state is completely stable. All persons indulging in mischievous activities for disturbing peace and harmony in the state shall be dealt with strictly," the police said.

Earlier in the day, mobile Internet services were also suspended in several districts of Punjab until 12 noon on Sunday.

The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with police personnel at the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar last month, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

On February 23, thousands of his supporters, stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms, threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

The supporters, brandishing swords and guns broke through police barricades erected outside the Ajnala police station.

The police later said "in the light of the evidence presented", it has been decided that Lovepreet Singh Toofan will be discharged.

Lovepreet Singh was released from jail on February 24 following orders of a court in Ajnala on an application by the police.

Reacting to the incident, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that these "1000 people" don't represent Punjab, and alleged that they are "funded by Pakistan" to disrupt peace in the state. (ANI)