Amritpal's main associate Papalpreet Singh arrested under NSA: Punjab police

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA), Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said on Monday.

The senior cop said that the associate of Waris Punjab De chief was arrested from Amritsar's Kathu Nangal area.

"Papalpreet Singh, the main associate of Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Amritsar Rural Police from the Kathu Nangal area. The arrest has been made under the National Security Act. Apart from this, he is also wanted in six cases," Gill said, adding that action against him will be taken as per law.

Papalpreet was seen with Amritpal Singh in several photos, which surfaced since the duo escaped the State police's dragnet.

On March 30, 'Waris Punjab De' chief and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh surfaced in a new video and said he was not "a fugitive" and would soon "appear in front of the world".

Amritpal Singh said those who think that he has run away or left friends, "get that thing out of your mind".

Earlier on March 18, Punjab Police launched an operation against Amritpal and his aides.

The Punjab Police had earlier, expressed doubts about Amritpal entering the Delhi border using any vehicle other than a bus. Following the input, Delhi Police went on alert mode and are trying to track Amritpal's movements.

Amritpal is on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan. (ANI)