IGP border range Surinderpal Singh Parmar speaking to ANI in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)
Amritsar: 13.72 kg heroine seized near Indo-Pak border

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 05:36 IST

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Punjab Police on Tuesday seized 13.72kg heroin from a village near the India-Pakistan border.
The seizure near Indo-Pak border was made on the basis of disclosure by a drug peddler who was arrested last week.
The accused identified as Samsher Singh was nabbed with 7.5kg heroin and Rs 28 lakh drug money in Ajnala's Poonga village on September 13.
The Pakistan-based smugglers had pushed the contraband into the Indian territory, the police said.
"Singh had revealed that a consignment of heroin was concealed in a field across the barbed fence. A police team with the help of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized the contraband. Police are trying to establish the ownership of the land," IGP border range Surinderpal Singh Parmar told ANI.
He said that Singh was in touch with some Pakistan-based smugglers over the phone and on social media.
On being asked about the broken fences in the bordering areas of Punjab, he said: "The barbed fences are broken at someplace on the border. Due to its geographical topography, it is not possible to keep a watch everywhere."
The police had also seized four mobile phones and a Mahindra Bolero from Singh's possession.
A case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the Ajnala police station. (ANI)

