Amritsar: BSF official arrested, heroin worth over Rs 1 lakh seized from him

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Punjab Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) official and seized over 1 kilogram of heroin from on Wednesday, police said.

The soldier, identified as Sushil Kumar Chourey had confiscated four packets of the drug last year from the BOP Dauke area of Indo Pak border where he was posted from 2016 to 2019.

The estimated worth of the 1.320 kilograms of seized heroin is said to have a market value over Rs one lakh.

According to the police, Chourey later started selling the recovered drugs to various hotels and he was assisted by four other men namely Gaurav Sharma, Ashwini Kumar, Pawan Kumar and Rajinder Singh.

All four men in the racket, along with the BSF official have been arrested.

"This is indeed a very shameful incident. A man who could initiate such a heinous crime is capable of committing many others," Rachpal Singh, AIG of Punjab STF said.

The AIG also stated that before joining the task force, Sushil was a Kabaddi player from Madhya Pradesh, his residential city.

The AIG said, "We shall investigate further into the matter. All attempts to cut down on drug abuse will be initiated."

After a series of such incidents being reported, the Punjab government said it has decided to organise special programs pertaining to awareness on drug abuse in every district on June 26. The events shall involve active participation from schools, NGOs and social welfare organisations. (ANI)