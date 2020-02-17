Amritsar court convicts six including former Punjab DGP in 2004 mass suicide case

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): A court in Amritsar on Monday convicted former Punjab Deputy Inspector General Kultar Singh and Deputy Superintendent of Police Hardev Singh and four others in a 2004 case where a family of five including children had committed mass suicide putting the blame on the accused.

In 2004 five members of a family, Hardip Singh along with his wife, mother and two children allegedly committed suicide after consuming a poisonous substance.

Before taking this extreme step, the family had written a suicide note on the walls of a room of their house blaming DIG Kultar Singh the then Senior Superintendent of Police of Amritsar holding him responsible for forcing the family to take the extreme step.

A legal team of advocates Rajvinder Singh Bains, Sarabjit Singh Verka and Utsav Singh Bains had provided legal aid and represented the victim's family in various courts.

Advocate Sarabjit Singh Verka played an important role in collecting crucial pieces of evidence in the case which ultimately lead to the conviction of accused. (ANI)

