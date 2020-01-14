Amritsar: Devotees take holy dip in 'Sarovar' at Golden Temple on occasion of Maghi

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Devotees took a holy dip in 'Sarovar' at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and offered prayers here on Tuesday morning, on the occasion of Maghi.

One of the devotees stated that she had come here from Delhi to pay obeisance.

Maghi is the occasion to commemorate the martyrdom of 40 Sikhs (Chali Mukte or the Forty Liberated Ones) who laid down their lives in Muktsar for Guru Gobind Singh, who was being pursued by the Imperial Mughal Army.

The battle took place near the Khidrane Dee Dhab in December 1705. (ANI)