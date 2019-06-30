Amritsar: Heroin, narcotics worth Rs 2,700 cr seized at ICP

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Amritsar, seized 532 kg of suspected heroin and 52 kg of mixed narcotics worth Rs 2,700 crore from an import consignment here at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) on Saturday.

The seizure is said to be the biggest ever achievement by any Indian agency along the Indo-Pak Border.

On June 29, officials examined the rock salt granules consignment which came from Pakistan. On detailed examination of 600 bags, 15 were found with heroin having a net weight of 532 kg and mixed narcotics of 52 kg. The value of the seized heroin in the international market is approximately Rs 2700 crore, as per the Customs department.

The importer of the said consignment, who is based in Amritsar, has been detained for questioning, informed the department. The mastermind of this organised smuggling racket based in Hanowara in Jammu and Kashmir has been apprehended with the help of the state police.

The drug packages were seized under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 read with Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Customs officials also conducted searches at different places in Amritsar.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

