Amritsar Police distribute masks to spread awareness about COVID-19

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 20 (ANI): Police personnel in Amritsar on Saturday distributed face masks, specifically to those flouting government regulations put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Women, children and youth were seen roaming on the Taran Taran road here without masks on, despite the weekend lockdown enforced by the state government.

According to the DSP Harkrishan, the police are attempting to make people more aware about COVID-19 and how to protect themselves and others from the infectious virus.

"I'm glad that the local police are handing out masks and explaining to the public that we should wear masks not only for ourselves but also for the people around us" said Manu, a local resident.

On June 1, the Central Government eased certain restrictions after nearly three months of a nation-wide lockdown. With regard to this, the state is currently observing a weekend lockdown. Only shops selling essential items are allowed to open on Saturdays and Sundays.(ANI)

